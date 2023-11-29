Unearthing of prenatal sex determination racket: A shocking 3,000 illegal abortions in three years

November 29, 2023

Bengaluru: The investigation into the recently exposed female foeticide scandal spanning Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru has brought to light shocking revelations. The accused, as per their statements to Police, have been involved in a staggering 3,000 abortions over past three years.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda briefed reporters yesterday, revealing that the investigations have firmly established the accused’s participation in 3,000 abortions. Moreover, in the last three months alone, 242 female foetuses were reported to have been terminated.

Accused had two ultrasound machines

The accused had purportedly set an annual target of 1,000 abortions, charging fees ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 per termination. Additionally, for sex determination, they charged Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. The Police disclosed that over Rs. 2 crore had exchanged hands among the accused over the years, with agents receiving commissions for their involvement.

The scandal came to light when Byappanahalli Police attempted to intercept a suspiciously moving vehicle on Oct. 15. The driver evaded the stop, leading to a Police chase and subsequent apprehension. Subsequent interrogation of the suspects exposed their connection to the abortion racket.

Nine individuals, including the prime accused Dr.Chandan Ballal, owner of Mathaa Hospital at Udayagiri in Mysuru, Dr. Tulasiraman , a Chennai-based doctor, manager of Mathaa Hospital C.M. Meena, hospital receptionist RizmaKhanum, lab technician Nissar, Shivalingegowda alias Shivu from Mysuru, Nayan Kumar from Mandya district, T.M. Veeresh from Davanagere, and Naveen Kumar from Mandya, have been arrested so far.

Notably, two of the apprehended individuals were also implicated in a kidnapping case, according to Police Commissioner Dayananda. Two ultrasound scanning machines have been seized from the accused.

Dayananda added, “As per the guidelines, ultrasound scanning machines have to be given to a registered doctor after obtaining permission from the District Health Officer (DHO) or the officials concerned. There are clear violations in the guidelines. We are checking if any bureaucrats are involved in granting permission for the accused to use the machine. All the accused are in Police custody.”

Link to hospital receptionist

Police sources revealed that several brokers connected Mathaa Hospital receptionist Rizma with pregnant women seeking sex determination and potential abortion. The accused would strike deals with clients, directing them to Mandya, where they had transformed a jaggery processing unit on a remote farmland into an ultrasound scan centre.

If the foetus was determined to be female, the women were referred to Mathaa Hospital or Ayurvedic Piles Daycare Centre on Rajkumar Road in Mysuru for the abortion procedure.

Concerns arose within Mathaa Hospital staff about Dr.Ballal’s activities, prompting him to establish the Ayurvedic Piles Daycare Centre in 2022 to continue performing abortions. Another suspected doctor, Dr.Mallikarjun, is currently absconding.

Mysuru DHO Dr. P C Kumaraswamy said “Mathaa Hospital remained locked for the last 4-5 months and was not registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act.”