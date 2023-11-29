Fix meter to 21,000 water connections at NR Constituency: MP Simmha
News

Fix meter to 21,000 water connections at NR Constituency: MP Simmha

November 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simmha yesterday instructed  the Officers to fix meter to 21,000 water connections at Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly Constituency in the city.

Speaking during the DISHA meeting held at Zilla Panchayat hall here, Simmha said “Following non-installation of water meters, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) coming under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is deprived of anticipated revenue. Hence VVWW Officers must take measures to fix meter to those households whose taps are not connected to the meter.”

Continuing, Simmha said “The period of renewal of Geographical Indicator (GI) tag given for Mysore Veelyedele (Betel Leaves) will expire by 2025. Hence we have to renew the patent before the expiry period.”

The roads constructed in the taluk under Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) are damaged and shrubs occupy the roads due to substandard quality of works. Have I demanded any commission for road works?, asked MP Simmha, who took the Officers to task as road users are venting their ire on him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for no fault of theirs.

