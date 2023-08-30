Rahul Gandhi launches Gruha Lakshmi Scheme in city

August 30, 2023

‘A major step in women empowerment as Govt. completes 100 days’

Mysore/Mysuru: Fulfilling one of its main poll promises, the Karnataka Government launched the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ Scheme (Rs. 2,000 financial aid to woman head of family) at the jam-packed Maharaja’s College Grounds in city this morning.

The scheme was launched by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal.

Making it a show of strength event, all the Congress MLAs from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu regions were present on the stage along with Cabinet Ministers. Interestingly, even the official machinery and top bureaucrats from all the districts of the region along with the IT team that facilitated the scheme launch were accommodated on the huge dais.

Under this scheme, over 1.5 crore women heads of family will get Rs. 2,000 each, every month. According to officials, the first instalment of the scheme was credited to the bank accounts today and the Government has earmarked Rs. 17,500 crore for the purpose. Banks have already completed the process of transferring money to the accounts of beneficiaries. The launch event was beamed live at over 12,500 centres simultaneously across the State.

To mark the launch, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi lit the traditional lamp and Kharge later pressed the remote button when the cheque of Rs. 2,000 was displayed on screen and a theme song was played. A physical cheque was also displayed on the dais. Simultaneously, Rahul Gandhi too pressed the launch button on an i-pad, signalling the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts.

Earlier, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa read the preamble of Indian Constitution where all those present at the venue were administered the oath of protecting the Constitution. D.K. Shivakumar urged all those viewing the event from 12,500 centres to take oath as the preamble was read.

The leaders also released a booklet highlighting the achievements of the first 100 days of Congress Government. In his address, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress party has fulfilled all pre-poll promises and today, Gruha Lakshmi has been launched. While Rahul spoke in Hindi, MLA Sharath Bachegowda translated it to Kannada.

Mentioning all promises one by one, Rahul said the pre-poll guarantees will ensure that the principles of a welfare state will reach the grassroot population.

“The guarantees will strengthen the roots of families. If roots are weak, a tree is unable to stand. Congress is attempting to strengthen the roots of households by empowering women in the face of rising inflation,” he said.

The guarantees assured and implemented by the Government in Karnataka is the main aim of a welfare state that ensures the welfare of its entire population and not limited to a few individuals.

“Karnataka has shown the way to the nation how such guarantees can be implemented nationwide. This scheme has not been formulated by any industrialist or a think-tank. It is your scheme and you women showed us the way,” he added.

Digital cards were symbolically distributed to 10 women beneficiaries. The 1.50 crore cards have been brought out by the Women and Child Development Department. Mallikarjun Kharge was addressing the gathering when we went to press at 2 pm.