Raid on beauty parlours continues: City cops grill accused

MCC warns of shutting down beauty parlours and spas sans Trade Licence and NOC from Police

Mysuru: The City Police, who have arrested Hemavathi alias Sanjana, on charges of indulging in flesh trade racket in the name of beauty parlour, have continued their interrogation.

The Police teams, on July 28 had raided two beauty parlours at Vijayanagar and Hootagalli simultaneously and had arrested Hemavathi and two of her accomplices. The Cops had seized an expenditure diary, a swiping machine, transaction receipts and other items from the two beauty parlours.

The Police, after producing the accused before the Magistrate, sought permission and took the accused into their custody for further interrogation.

Public express anger: Meanwhile, the public on learning that such illegal activity was going on in their midst threw stones at the said Beauty Parlour in Hootagalli shattering the glass panes of the parlour.

While the Police are keeping a hawk’s eye, the public too have become alert. Added to this the MCC officials too are conducting raids on beauty parlours and spas in city and verifying the documents.

The officials have warned of shutting down beauty parlours and spas which have not obtained Trade Licence from the MCC and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Police.

Girl rescued in Hebbal, pimp arrested: Continuing their raids on beauty parlours indulging in flesh trade, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, led by ACP B.R. Lingappa and Inspector Rajashekar raided a beauty parlour on Hebbal Main Road yesterday afternoon and arrested a pimp.

The Cops have rescued a girl from the place besides launching a hunt to nab the person who was running the illegal trade.

The CCB Police, who have seized Rs. 5,000 cash and other items from the beauty parlour, have registered a case and are investigating.