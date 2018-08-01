Bigg Boss-fame Niveditha Gowda kicks up Kiki dance row
Mysuru: Bigg Boss fame Niveditha Gowda has become a target of the netizens  as she has performed the dangerous Kiki dance.

The Kiki challenge, inspired by American rapper Drake’s latest song, has gone viral among citizens, which has forced even the Mumbai Police to warn of the dangers of this dance to the public and take strict action against the performers.

However, this ‘Kiki’ dance trend has gone viral among social media and caught the attention of the youth.

The celebrities have taken up this challenge and recently Bollywood actor Adah Sharma did this dance and kicked up a row.

What is Kiki challenge?: Kiki Challenge is a viral dance challenge or a stunt in which people are supposed to jump out of their vehicles and dance to the track ‘In my feelings’ by Canadian rapper Drake while their cars move.

It is called the Kiki challenge as the lyric of the song goes, ‘Kiki do you love me.’

This dance is done more often in the moving traffic which could endanger many lives.

This has entered Karnataka too and the netizens are questioning Niveditha that being a celebrity she should be a role model instead of instigating the youth to join in her in this dangerous dance moves.

 

