Rain accompanied by gusty winds hammer Kodagu

July 6, 2022

Madikeri: Heavy rain continued to pound Kodagu with reports of a couple of landslides. Following the downpour, the District Administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday.

Already there is an Orange Alert in Kodagu and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that it will rain further in the next five days. According to the rain calendar, till yesterday, it was the last phase of ‘Ardra nakshatra’ and from today, the ‘Punarvasu nakshatra’ is set to bring more rains.

From July 6 to July 10, the district will experience an overall rainfall between 15 mm to 62 mm, as per the IMD forecast. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has said that over 50 electric poles have been damaged in the last 24 hours disrupting the power supply. Landslides have been reported at Chamundeshwari Nagar and Karike-Bhagamandala Road yesterday and a huge tree collapsed on the house of Susheela in Shivaralli village near Kodlipet.

Another tree collapsed on the house of Kunchettira Ponnappa in Madikeri and the entire roof of one part of his house collapsed due to the impact. Landslides have also been reported from Karthoji between Madenadu and Jodupala on National Highway 275. Revenue and Forest Department officials are clearing the place and have allowed the movement of vehicles on one side.

Data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) shows that 157 mm of rain has been recorded at Bettadalli in Somwarpet taluk, and 126.5 mm of rain has been recorded at Bhagamandala and 166 mm has been recorded at Made in Madikeri taluk.

Last evening, a training and demonstration session was held with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Team, and Police and Fire Service Department. Demonstration with equipment was held and information was passed on about the difficult terrain of Kodagu and the likely places that will be affected.

Rescue teams were asked to be cautious while rescuing people from floods and landslides.