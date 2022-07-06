CM to chair Dasara High-Power Committee meeting after July 10

July 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara High-Power Committee meeting to discuss this year’s Dasara Nada Habba celebrations will be held in Bengaluru after July 10, said Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

Speaking to reporters in city yesterday, he said that the meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and will decide on the conduct of the festival, budget, development works and the scale of the celebrations. The 2020 and 2021 Dasara was restricted to the Palace due to COVID-19 pandemic and the festival scale was curtailed and only the illumination part was given importance.

“After the High-Power Committee meeting in the State capital, a meeting with the elected representatives of Mysuru, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and allied Departments will be held in Mysuru to work out the finer details of the celebrations and implement the decisions taken by the High-Power Committee,” he said.

All the Departments and stakeholders will be asked to tread a cautious path as it is raining continuously and the monsoon is only bound to pick up pace in the coming days.