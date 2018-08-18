Rain havoc in Kodagu and Kerala
  • KSRTC bus driver seeks fund for victims through a poem
  • Kerala students of UoM launch fund collection campaign

Mysuru:  With torrential rains devastating Kodagu and Kerala, cries seeking assistance and relief have reached a peak especially by the marooned victims who are deprived of basic daily requirements for survival.

A KSRTC bus driver from Kodagu P.S. Vylesh, deeply moved by the pathetic situation, has been seeking help from people, putting his feelings and emotions through a poem, with vivid explanation of the ground situation in Kodagu owing to rain havoc. He focusses on tourists who thronged Kodagu for beauty of nature.

Kerala students

With more than half of Kerala submerged in water due to rain, members of Kerala Students Association of University of Mysore (UoM) embarked upon a meaningful fund collection campaign for flood victims in city yesterday.

The students got themselves divided into seven groups and set out with a cardboard-box with a label ‘Help Kerala flood victims,’ seeking funds from shops, business establishments and general public, explaining the gravity of the situation in a friendly way with no element of compulsion. Moved by the humble request the students got a good lot of contributions.

August 18, 2018

