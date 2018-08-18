MCC joins voluntary groups in collecting aid for Kodagu

Mysuru: Even as Kodagu continues to be battered by heavy rains, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has swung into action by collecting relief material at the Town Hall for the victims in rain devastated Kodagu.

The MCC on Friday constituted a team of officials to oversee the initiatives. MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj said that, people can donate non-perishable food items, emergency medicine, blankets, clothes, torches, packaging items etc., among other things. Pointing out that a collection centre has been set up at the Town Hall, where people can hand over relief material, he said that the collected material will be dispatched to Kodagu in MCC vehicles.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said the MCC team at the Town Hall has been asked to accept relief materials collected from different organisations and issue acknowledgement before dispatch. The MCC has set up control room and the public can call 94498-41195/96 and 0821-2418800 for more details on relief materials, he added.

Kodava Samaja sets up collection centre

The Kodava Samaja which is also collecting relief material, has set up a collection centre at its premises in Vijayanagar first stage here, in addition to the one in Kodagu Samaja at Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru.

The Samaja is collecting food items such as milk powder, milk packets, bread, noodles, biscuit rusk and water bottles, besides clothes, towels, bedsheets and blankets. Also basic medicines and sanitary items in daily use such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrush and sanitary napkins are also being collected. Other items such as torches, match boxes, candles, mosquito repellents floor cleaners and toilet cleaners will also be accepted. The people wishing to donate can contact 98441-38873 or 99459-99366.

Mysuru Memes, which promotes Mysuru through social media, has also started collecting dry ration and clothes to support Kodagu in its hour of need. The city’s Vasavi Yuva Jana Sangha and Yuva Parishat too has come out in support of Kodagu flood victims. The Sangha has set up a relief materials collection centre at Nanjaraja Bahadur choultry on Vinoba road and the people willing to donate clothes, sanitary articles, bread, packed food items, basic medicines and other materials of daily use can hand them over at the collection centre till 6pm today (Aug.18).

For details, call 98451-44804 or 98801-38764.