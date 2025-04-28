Rain plays spoilsport at Muddanda Cup Hockey Festival 2025: Mandepanda Champions

April 28, 2025

Chenanda to host 26th edition of Family Hockey Tournament at Napoklu in 2026

Madikeri: The Mandepanda family was declared the winner of the Muddanda Hockey Festival 2025 held at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College Grounds, Madikeri, after heavy rain interrupted their final against the Chendanda family yesterday.

Mandepanda was leading 1-0 when a downpour forced the match to be abandoned just over 12 minutes into play. Later, the organisers issued a statement confirming Mandepanda as the champions of the Silver Jubilee edition of the Kodava Family Hockey Festival.

Amidst overcast skies and thunderous cheers from the crowd, the much-anticipated final had begun with high energy. Chendanda earned the first penalty corner early on, but Olympian Nikin Thimmaiah failed to convert the opportunity.

Mandepanda responded with sharp counterattacks, securing their first penalty corner, which Gautam successfully converted to give Mandepanda a crucial 1-0 lead in the first quarter.

Rain began to intensify during the second quarter as Chendanda pushed hard for an equaliser. Despite earning back-to-back penalty corners, they failed to break through Mandepanda’s defence. As lightning flashed and thunder rolled, torrential rain forced a suspension of play.

Relentless downpour left the field waterlogged. After about half an hour of efforts to clear the standing water, the match briefly resumed. Chendanda came close to scoring, but Mandepanda’s young goalkeeper Dhyan Bopanna made a brilliant save to preserve his team’s lead.

Moments later, the rain returned with greater intensity, turning the ground into a virtual stream. With further play impossible, officials from the Kodava Hockey Academy, referees and team managers declared Mandepanda the winners.

Despite being soaked twice over, the spirit of the crowd remained unbroken. Spectators packed into gallery corners, cheering, clapping and even dancing in the rain. However, disappointment lingered among fans and organisers alike, as many had hoped for a full and thrilling conclusion to the Silver Jubilee tournament. Earlier, in the third-place match, Nellamakkada defeated Kuppanda (Kaikeri) 2-1 to claim third spot.

The Kambiranda family that won the Muddanda Cup Women’s Hockey Festival 2025.

VIP speeches delay action

The final was marred by significant delays and drew heavy criticism from spectators. Many expressed frustration over poor planning and coordination, blaming the organisers for nearly four-hour delay in starting the final.

Originally scheduled to begin at 11 am, the final was postponed due to an extended inaugural ceremony where several Ministers and elected representatives delivered prolonged speeches, pushing the start time to around 2 pm.

Home Minister Dr. Parameshwara addressing the gathering.

Mere minutes after play commenced, heavy rain lashed Madikeri, leading to the abandonment of the match. “When a match is scheduled for 11 am, starting it at 2.30 pm is simply unacceptable — especially with rain forecasts and spectators waiting, hungry and eager, to watch the finals,” many said.

“Are we here to watch hockey or to listen to endless speeches?” one frustrated fan remarked. Spectators further noted that in professional tournaments, VIPs attend to witness the sport, not to hold the mic and deliver lengthy lectures, disregarding the value of spectators’ time.

Among the speakers were Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Virajpet MLA and CM’s Legal Advisor Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna, Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, MLC Mandepanda Suja Kushalappa, Kodava Hockey Academy President Pandanda Bopanna and Muddanda Hockey Festival Committee President Muddanda Rashin Subbaiah.

Just minutes after the final match between the Mandepanda and Chendanda began, heavy rains lashed Madikeri, leading to waterlogged grounds.

World Wide Book of Records recognition

The Silver Jubilee Muddanda Cup set a new record with 396 men’s teams comprising 5,544 players competing in 397 matches, alongside 58 women’s teams with 464 players competing in 57 matches during the five-a-side tournament.

The festival was officially entered into the World Wide Book of Records, with Sindhuja, a representative from the record book, announcing the recognition at the closing ceremony and presenting the certificate to the Muddanda family.

The 26th Kodava Family Hockey Festival will be hosted by Chenanda family at Napoklu in 2026. The family ceremoniously accepted leadership during a flag procession held on the Muddanda Cup Grounds.