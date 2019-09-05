Ramanagara bandh against DKS arrest

September 5, 2019

Bengaluru: Normal life was hit in parts of Ramanagara district this morning following a bandh called to protest the arrest of D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sporadic protests were reported in places including Channapattana, Kanakapura and Ramanagara since morning, while schools and colleges remained shut. Shops and business establishments by and large were closed. Bandh supporters staged demonstrations and attempted to block roads at some places, but were dispersed by Police as the protests continued for the third day.

With no buses plying in Kanakapura, office goers were seen stranded while in other parts of the district some vehicular movement was seen during the early hours.

Angry protesters have taken to the key areas in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) to protest Shivakumar’s arrest. Several supporters gathered marched to the crucial M.G. Road where they burnt effigies of BJP leaders and burnt tyres. Traffic on M.G. Road was paralysed for a long time.