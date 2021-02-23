Rangavalli to stage play ‘Parshwa Sangeetha’ on Feb. 24, 25

February 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangavalli theatre troupe will be staging the play ‘Parshwa Sangeetha’ at Kiru Rangamandira (Mini Theatre) in Kalamandira premises on Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 pm.

‘Parshwa Sangeetha,’ an adaptation of the essays written by Srinivasa Vaidya, is directed by Prashanth Hiremath, a senior artiste of Rangayana, Mysuru.

About the play: The play shares the bonding of the timeless melodies of 1940 to 1970 with the audience. In a family that is very orthodox, Shama is an exception whose heart and soul is the songs for which he is treated as a rebel in the family. Parshwa Sangeetha is a narration of the times of Shama, by the old aged narrator who happens to be Shama’s nephew.

Shama loves music and hates studies. His strict father is always irritated by son’s attitude. Amidst all this, Shama gets married and the story narrates the various flavours of Shama and his wife’s newly-wed life. The play is interwoven with light moments and interspersed with wonderful melodies by Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore, Lata, Manna Dey and other great singers that transport the audience to a new world. More than 25 artistes have performed in this play. Stage adaptation is by B.P. Arun, Music by Vishwas Krishna, design by H.K. Dwarkanath, light design by Krishnakumar Narnakaje, costumes by K.R. Nandini, choreography by Karthik Upamanyu, stage management by B. Seemanthini, Assistance in direction by Maheshkumar. For tickets, contact Mob: 99646-56482 or 94488-71815.