Don’t allow minors to drive vehicles: City Police tell parents

February 23, 2021

MGP organises virtual meet on road safety and ways to curb traffic violations and accidents

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of increasing road accidents caused by minors driving vehicles, the Police have asked parents to discourage underage driving and not to hand over the vehicle keys to them unless they have valid driving licences.

Police said they will take strict action against parents whose children were caught driving and vehicles impounded with hefty fines. Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the offence invites a penalty of Rs. 25,000. Not only is the offender tried in a juvenile court, even the parents/guardians face up to three-year imprisonment. Vehicle registration is also cancelled.

At the monthly virtual meeting and interaction conducted by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) on road safety and ways to curb traffic violations and accidents, Krishnaraja (KR) Traffic Inspector Vinay appealed to public not to risk their children’s lives and the lives of others.

Citing the incident where three of a family were killed as a car driven by a minor boy rammed into their two-wheeler near Dandi Maramma Temple on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Road recently and other accidents by minors, the Police officer said, handing over vehicles to minors would result in arrest of parents as no legal action could be taken against minors and no relief will come from insurance companies.

Parents do not care

He said that despite repeated attempts and special drives, many parents do not take the issue seriously and still allow their children to drive without a driving licence. He said the parents of erring children will be called to the Police Station after they are caught as the Police cannot take the minor to a Police Station and the vehicle will be impounded and will be penalised.

“We have given enough warnings but now any child caught driving even inside the residential areas will be caught. Parents are allowing them to drive for their own convenience to go to tuition or visiting their friend’s place but now this practice will need to be stopped,” he said.

152 accidents during lockdown

He further said that traffic violations could be controlled only through public cooperation. “Even during the lockdown period, over 152 accidents have occurred within the KR Traffic limits leading to 50 deaths (14 cases without wearing helmets).

He also advised public to update their documents which include driving licence, fitness certificate and insurance.

At the meeting, a participant pointed out that the Police can verify the status of documents of vehicles from the Vaahan app instead of stopping the vehicle on busy roads to check documents. The Inspector replied that Vaahan app and e-Parivar apps of insurance companies do not contain complete details of vehicles including earlier violation cases for which the fine amount is still unpaid. “Rs. 32 lakh is pending from fines,” he added.

Other suggestions

Another member observed that many parents take their children to schools without wearing helmets and carry more than two persons on a two-wheeler. This violation is emulated by the children too. Participants urged the Cops to paint road dividers and ensure proper lighting to avoid accidents.

One more member raised the problems of potholes and unscientific road humps. Another member wanted a survey to be conducted on parking of vehicles on main roads of the city and felt that vehicles should not be allowed to park on main roads like Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road etc., for more than one hour.

MGP President Dr. Shivamurthy, Secretary Pradeep, Roy Joseph, Srikantaiah Belavadi, G. Sreenivasamurthy, retired scientist Jagannath, Dr. M. Kishore. K.V. Ramanath, Arunkumar Shettar, R. Ashwathnarayan, S.V. Raghavendra, Vijaya Srinivasan and others attended.