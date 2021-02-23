Lorries to keep off roads on Feb. 26
Lorries to keep off roads on Feb. 26

February 23, 2021

Bengaluru: Expressing support to the nationwide strike called by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) seeking to amend some of the provisions in the GST (Goods and Services Tax), lorries across the country will stay off the roads on Feb. 26.

Announcing this here on Sunday, All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) National President Mahendra Arya said that truckers across the country have expressed support to the Feb. 26 stir. 

He maintained that Transport organisations of all States have expressed support to the stir, which has been called in protest against rising fuel prices and the new laws concerning e-Way Bill.

Stating that there will be no booking of goods on Feb. 26, Arya said that there will be no truck operations from 6 am to 8 pm on Feb. 26. He urged the Government to link FASTag with e-invoice, reduce fuel prices, repeal new laws concerning e-Way Bill and introduce a uniform diesel price across the country.

