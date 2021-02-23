Decks cleared for Mysuru Mayoral polls tomorrow as HC refuses stay

February 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The decks for the city Mayoral polls is said to have been cleared, with the Karnataka High Court (HC) learnt to have refused to grant a stay order on the Mayoral polls scheduled for tomorrow.

Challenging the Government’s reservation for Mysuru Mayoral polls, Samiullah, an independent Corporator, had moved Karnataka HC seeking scrapping of the reservation matrix and issuing a direction to the Govt. for issuing a fresh reservation matrix. The HC which heard Samiullah’s petition on Monday, had issued notices to the Government and the MCC in this regard, while adjourning the hearing in the case for Tuesday.

The HC, which resumed hearing in the case today, refused to issue a stay on the Mayoral polls and also dismissed Samiullah’s petition, it is learnt.

However, MCC Council-Secretary Rangaswamy told SOM that MCC is yet to the get a copy of the HC verdict and the MCC will make the next move on Mayoral polls only upon getting it from its Counsel in the HC.

Meanwhile, Congress, BJP and JD(S) are making their own moves on election of next Mayor, with all parties keeping their cards close to their chest. However, in a setback to Congress, which is hoping that Congress-JD(S) alliance will continue, the party lost a crucial vote as the vote of its MLC R. Dharmasena has been transferred to T. Narasipur Municipal Council.