Minister instructs Cops to keep vigil on vehicular movement in borders

February 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following instructions from District Minister S.T. Somashekar yesterday to keep vigil on vehicles entering Mysuru in borders, especially Kerala, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, Police teams led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) are keeping a strict watch on vehicles entering the district.

This morning, people were being thermal-screened for body temperature, pulse being checked using Oximeters and vehicles transporting vegetables, food grains and other commodities were being examined.

In a meeting held yesterday at the Government Guest House and attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) – Southern Range Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Amarnath and others, the District Minister instructed them to stop every vehicle at Kerala border check-post and subject everyone to RT-PCR test at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC). Check all vehicles transporting goods at borders as there were possibilities of the second wave of COVID-19, the Minister added.

The Minister further instructed the officials to deploy Health Department staff at Kerala borders and take the help of Police to check all passengers arriving in buses, goods vehicles and trucks entering the State.

In case of any symptoms, keep such persons in isolation and keep vigil on them, he said and asked the officials to collect details of those travelling to Kerala in flights and buses and check for RT-PCR negative reports upon their arrival.