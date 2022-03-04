Rangayana, Mysuru and Directorate of Kannada & Culture

‘Janapara Utsava’ – Folklore Fest with the theme ‘Rangayanadangaladalli Janapadaru,’ procession of art troupes, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas flags off, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, 3 pm; District Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurates event at Vanaranga, senior blind folk artiste Sobaane Gowramma launches folk performance, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad inaugurates a sculpture workshop, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra presides, Directorate of Kannada & Culture Director S. Rangappa and Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa will be present, 4.30 pm; Performance by art troupes, Vanaranga, Rangayana premises, 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm.
