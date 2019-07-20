Rangayana to stage ‘The House of Bernarda Alba’ from July 21

Mysuru: City’s noted theatre repertory Rangayana, for the first time, will stage an all-women play ‘The House of Bernarda Alba’ as part of weekend show at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises every Sunday starting from July 21 at 6.30 pm, said Rangayana Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, here yesterday.

Addressing press persons at Sriranga auditorium, Bhagirathi Kadam, who has also directed the play, said that the play originally written by Spanish poet Federico García Lorca, was adapted into Hindi by J.N. Kousala and translated into Kannada by writer Chandrakanth Kusanur.

Poster of the new play was also released on the occasion.

Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, H.K. Dwarkanath, Dr. R. Poornima, Ramachandra G. Hadapada, Santosh Kumar Kusanura, Vinayaka Bhat Hasanagi were present during the press meet.

About the Play: ‘The House of Bernarda Alba’ is a story of a family that struggles to hold on to traditional values, caught during the last days of consumerist system. The play sensuously portrays the house owner, her children who have come of age, their concept of love and lust. However, much they try to behave as per the dignity and respect of the family, the play portrays the tragedy that goes beyond hand. This is a unique type of drama comprising only female artistes.

The cast of the play include: Kudasiya – M.S. Geetha / Bhagirathi Bai; Jahanara Begum – Dr. R. Purnima / Dhanya Ganiga; Fathima – Geetha Banoshi; Masooma – Girija Arun; Jameela – Jayashree Idkidu; Mumtaz – B.N. Shashikala; Ayisha – R. Ranjith; Khairoo – Saroja Hegade; Jainababuva – Pramila Bengre; Begum Jebunnissa – Shilpa S. Shetty / Shubha Gowri; Group – Dhanya Ganiga, Kavya Kottari, Sowmya Panaje and C.K. Pallavi.

Music by Ramachandra G. Hadapada, Costume: Santosh Kumar Kusanura and Set Design: H.K. Dwarkanath.

