UoM launches re-designed website

Mysuru: In preparation for re-assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in January 2020, the University of Mysore (UoM) launched its newly re-designed website, here yesterday.

The website has been re-designed in both Kannada and English languages for the benefit of the students and staff.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, UoM Registrar Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi said that the website was re-designed and re-launched keeping in mind the NAAC re-assessment and 100th Convocation of the University coming up next year.

“The University of Mysore is currently ranked 54th in the country and attracts many students from all over the world. With the website being the mouthpiece of the Varsity, it is always important to project Mysore University at the international-level,” he added.

Mysore Varsity, which currently has a score of 3.47 CGPA by NAAC, is an ‘A’ Grade institution. The University, currently offering around 300 different courses, has been accorded with ‘Graded Autonomus’ status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The website has been re-designed and re-launched by e-Governance Cell of UoM. “The University had made sure to follow all guidelines issued for the Government websites. It has been re-designed as the website will be viewed by students and scholars all over the globe. The new website will also help UoM to take up e-Governance initiatives to help students and academicians,” Prof. Gandhi added.

