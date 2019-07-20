Team work crucial for success of an organisation: Former ISRO Chairman

Mysuru: Former Chairman of Space Commission and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Dr. K. Radhakrishnan was in city yesterday to deliver the Foundation Day lecture at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD) on Chamundi Hill Road here.

He said that team work was crucial for the success of any organisation and that work culture coupled with team work would ensure success.

Explaining the success of ISRO in its endeavours, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that the success behind the space agency was that it immediately addressed even minor problems whenever it was noticed.

Highlighting the work culture in practise at ISRO, he said that the entire team gets credit for achievement while only team leaders will take responsibility for any failures in the launch of satellites or other space projects.

Pointing out that the ‘Wisdom of elders and the innovative power of youngsters’ should not at all be ignored, the former ISRO Chairman said that taking up challenges was his forte.

Stating that there were 1,400 working satellites globally, he expressed concern over rising cosmic debris in space, with the collection of faulty equipment from satellites piling up. However, there is an international agency to take care of this cosmic debris, he said.

Later, Dr. Radhakrishnan interacted with the students and answered their questions on space science and other topics.

