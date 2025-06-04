RCB victory parade in Bengaluru cancelled ?

June 4, 2025

State Government denies permission citing security reasons

Bengaluru: In a big disappointment to RCB fans, the State Government has denied permission for a grand victory parade that was scheduled this evening from Vidhana SoudhaIPL 2025to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium citing security reasons.

Fans across Karnataka travelled to Bengaluru to watch their favourite player Virat Kohli along with skipper Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlehood, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, local lad Mayank Agarwal and other players holding trophy on an open top bus from Vidhana Soudha to M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Even Virat Kohli, in one of the videos released by RCB had said that he was eager to celebrate the victory with the fans. However, the permission to hold a victory parade on 2.5 km stretch has been denied by the State Government restricting to a felicitation ceremony on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, who inspected the arrangements for this evening ceremony at Vidhana Soudha, told media persons that the event will be restricted to honouring the RCB players and there will be no victory parade.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) had also sent an Ambaari Open Top Bus from Mysuru for victory parade following a request from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

According to the rescheduled programme, RCB team will arrive at Vidhana Soudha at about 5 pm where they will be accorded a grand reception by the State Government following a felicitation. Later, the team will leave for M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the team bus instead of an open bus where KSCA has organised a special event in honour of the RCB team.

Public not allowed

With RCB being one of the IPL teams having highest fan base, the State Government has denied entry to public to witness the felicitation ceremony this evening.

Speaking to media persons, this morning, Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms (DPAR) Secretary G. Sathyavathi urged the public not to gather in front of Vidhana Soudha as the entry had been banned owing to security reasons and also to protect the heritage structure from possible damage with scores of fans vying with each other in front of Vidhana Soudha.

No clarity on parade: Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand said, there is no clarity yet on RCB team taking out victory parade. However, there is a possibility of traffic disruption in the afternoon hours. Hence, he urged educational institutions to declare holiday in the afternoon, as a precautionary measure.