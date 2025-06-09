Aftermath of Bengaluru Stadium Stampede | Government may relocate Chinnaswamy Stadium: CM

June 9, 2025

CID intensifies probe; Bengaluru Urban District Magistrate to record statements of injured

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Government is seriously considering relocating Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to a new site to prevent tragedies like the recent stampedes in the future.

The move comes in the wake of the stampede that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives and injured over 45 persons.

Responding to a query by a journalist at the Mysore Airport last evening, Siddaramaiah expressed deep anguish over the incident and confirmed that the Government is exploring long-term measures. “The Government will look into shifting the cricket stadium to another location,” he said.

“Such a painful incident should not happen under any Government. Personally, this tragedy has deeply hurt me and the Government,” he added. He also announced administrative action in response to the stampede. “Five Police officers have been suspended. The State’s Intelligence Chief and my Political Secretary have been replaced,” he said. “The case is being taken seriously and appropriate action has been initiated.”

Despite public outrage, the CM insisted that the Govt. had not acted irresponsibly.

Leaves for Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah left for Bengaluru this morning after a day’s stay in Mysuru. He had arrived last evening to attend the wedding of the daughter of his close aide and former Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath at Silent Shores Resort & Spa.

Before leaving the city, the CM met a large number of people who had gathered outside his residence to submit petitions and appeal for assistance with various grievances.

Criticises Modi rule

While choosing to criticise the Narendra Modi-led Central Government on the completion of its one year in a third

consecutive term, Siddaramaiah avoided answering questions about the stampede. When he later spoke to reporters, Siddaramaiah declined to address the stampede issue — possibly because he had already commented on it the previous day.

Despite persistent questions from the media regarding the BJP-JD(S) demand for Governor intervention, calls for his Government’s dismissal over the tragedy, and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s visit to New Delhi to brief the Congress High Command, Siddaramaiah remained tight-lipped.

Instead, the Chief Minister launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Modi’s 11 years in power. Alleging that the BJP-led Union Government thrives solely on propaganda, Siddaramaiah said, “I would give it a score of zero out of ten.”

He questioned the outcomes of flagship promises, asking, “Who benefited from demonetisation? Who gained from the promise of ‘Achhe Din’? Where are the two crore jobs promised every year?”

Siddaramaiah accused the Modi Government of failing to deliver on key assurances, surviving mainly due to favourable media coverage. Refuting BJP claims that Karnataka’s Guarantee Schemes would bankrupt the State, he argued that several of these initiatives have since been replicated by the Centre.

Aiming for Modi’s record in office, he remarked, “When Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister, he spoke of revolutionary tax collection. But what did he actually achieve? Now, as Prime Minister, what has truly changed?”

He further alleged that the Centre failed to release Karnataka’s rightful share of funds under the 14th Finance Commission and accused BJP leaders in the State of remaining silent on such issues while resorting to false propaganda against his Government.