French replaces Hindi language in some private colleges

June 9, 2025

Parents allege students lured with ‘easy pass’ in French optional language as same teachers set and evaluate papers

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysuru: Several private colleges affiliated with the University of Mysore (UoM) are allegedly compelling students to study French as an optional language along with English, bypassing regional languages in violation of the University guidelines.

As per UoM rules, students must study one regional

language along with an international language. However, it is alleged that certain private colleges are offering French in place of Hindi, effectively forcing students to learn two international languages — English and French — at the cost of regional languages.

Parents and educationists have raised concerns over this trend, calling it detrimental to the preservation and promotion of regional languages.

Traditionally, foreign languages were offered as electives to students pursuing specific academic or career goals abroad. Now, many students are being pushed into French classes regardless of interest or necessity.

Over the past two years, the controversy over Hindi imposition has deepened, with Kannada organisations and various groups actively protesting its enforced use in academic and administrative settings.

These protests have called for the protection of linguistic rights and strongly opposed the mandatory inclusion of Hindi in Karnataka. Amid this ongoing debate, some private colleges have conveniently altered their language offerings.

Some parents claim colleges are luring students by promising an easy pass in French. Since those setting the question papers are also evaluating the answer scripts, students are allegedly passed without much scrutiny — making French a popular but questionable choice.

With fewer lecturers proficient in French, private colleges have leveraged this situation to employ faculty at fixed salaries for extended periods. As a result, college administrations have started offering French as an elective language option to students who initially intended to choose Hindi at the time of admission.

At the time of admission, many colleges are offering French by default, showing little inclination to provide Hindi as options.

UoM VC warns of action

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath said, action would be taken against colleges if any formal complaint is received from students or parents. “French may be useful for those pursuing international education or employment, but forcing students to learn it against their will is unacceptable,” he said.

Educationists have urged the UoM Syndicate to reject proposals from colleges seeking to make French the sole optional language and to ensure that regional languages are offered.

“With proficiency in Hindi or other Indian languages, students can find opportunities across India. Since Hindi is taught in school, continuing it in college makes academic sense and strengthens students’ language foundation,” experts noted.

Parents are now appealing to UoM to intervene and restore the option of regional languages in private colleges, stressing that language policy should support cultural identity, not erode it.