Recharge your space to bring in Good Luck

June 14, 2021

From times immemorial, it is said that anything new enters our life only when we create space for it. Only when we re-energise our living space, do we have the benefit of new beginnings along with abundance, prosperity and peace.

In contemporary society, however, it is not just the earth’s magnetic field that influence us but also increasing levels of pollutions in the air, water, noise as well as electromagnetic fields because of excessive use of electronic equipment.

The earth’s magnetic field for example is only 0.5 mG (milliGauss), while we are exposed to much higher levels of magnetic fields emanating from electronic equipment; Computers and our compulsive use of cell phones, which alone has an intensity of 200mG. All of these have a strong influence on our energy fields and aura surrounding us.

The aura of a person is of immense significance to the person’s well being, especially good health, mental balance and therefore mental peace.

This aura is nothing but the “energy field” around a person, which may vary on a daily basis, depending on the person’s activity, mental state, immediate surroundings, including a person’s attire.

It is possible to measure a man’s aura by using Kirlian photography. It is a form of aura photography that captures the subtle energetic fields surrounding any life form. It captures the electric field or the energy discharges and transfers, which occur between various elements within an environment. Kirlian photography helps in revealing the aura of a person, which the naked eye is incapable of seeing. In fact, even inanimate objects can influence the camera in Kirlian photography and map the energy emissions.

These collectively demonstrate our constant exposure to various energy fields and how these influence our space of dwelling as well as our aura. Therefore to counter the negative and ill-effects of these strong energy fields, it is important to understand and take curative measures that can be found in the art and sciences of Vastu and Feng Shui.

• Keeping the Northeast completely clean, clutter-free and light is the fundamental principle and is mandatory in designing a home as per Vastu tenets. Having the land at the Northeast portion of the plot lower or depressed naturally or by creating garden space is of great importance to activate the bio-cosmic energies in this sector to further enhance the good luck of the property.

• De-clutter your place and give away things you may not require anymore. This is important as clutter can deplete the energy fields around you and the immediate environment.

• Plan complete cleaning (and cleansing) of your premises; look for areas which have been neglected and re-do furniture and bedroom if health has been of concern.

• In case you are experiencing negative vibes in your home with your family members, and your relationships has been affected, then wipe the floor with salt water for seven days and place a small bowl of crystal salt to absorb bad vibes which will prevent your aura from getting affected.

• One of the most common practices to ensure absorption of bad energy is to place a small glass bowl filled with water and put a drop of fresh green lemon into it. Placing this close to the main door entry will mitigate bad energy entering your main door and home.

• Hang some colourful decorations, bring in a new plant, and display auspicious symbols like the conch shell, or Om or even an elephant in the living room. Decorate the main entrance of your home and workplace.

