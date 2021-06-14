MCC’s online property tax: Payment data not uploaded
June 14, 2021

Sir,

This is with reference to the news item published in SOM dated June 10, 2021 on MCC’s property tax collection.

Tax-payers in city feel that focus on online property tax payment should be given more weightage and at the same time MCC should ensure that all the required data are in the system before asking for online payment.

If all the data pertaining to online payment are available, majority of city population are willing to pay online without visiting Corporation Zonal Offices. At present the data pertaining to payment of tax is not uploaded into the system. In some cases of residential flats, data pertaining to one individual flat is updated, whereas some flats in the same building are not updated.

Generally, there is no response from MCC Zonal Offices with regard to updating. Citizens are made to wait or asked to come the next day. Two months in this financial year has already been elapsed and still data of some residents are not updated. How can we pay tax online? Requesting the MCC Commissioner to give attention to this aspect on priority.

– K. Raghu Shetty, Mysuru, 11.6.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

