Recognition to City Professor
News

Recognition to City Professor

November 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S. Umesha, Department of Biotechnology, University of Mysore, has figured in the list of world’s top 2% scientists.  Stanford University prepared the list of world’s top 2% scientists from 22 different disciplines of Sciences, based on their scientific contributions and citations.

Dr. Umesha, who is listed in Plant Biology discipline, was also conferred with FNABS (Fellow of National Academy of Biological Sciences), FISBT (Fellow of International Society of Biotechnology) and FISMPP (Fellow of Indian Society of Mycology and Plant Pathology).     

