Symposium on “Post Covid-19 Research Challenges and Opportunities” held

November 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day Symposium on “Post Covid-19 Research Challenges and Opportunities” was organised by School-level Research Committee and IQAC, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru campus as part of Annual Research Day.

University of Mysore Vice- Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who inaugurated the event on Oct.27 at Amrita premises in Bogadi II Stage here, appreciated Indian scientists for providing life-saving vaccines like Covishield and Covaxin.

Lauding the Research Day activities, the VC emphasised that the day should be utilised to understand where we stand in research, and also advocated proactive problem solving approach to address the contemporary issues.

The Vice-Chancellor called upon the corporates to participate in education sector by funding the institutions and lauded the efforts of Amrita Mysuru for encouraging its students in terms of research and expressed his wish to see the students become torch-bearers of research in the future.

In the keynote address, Prof. K. L. Sebastian, Renowned Scientist, J C Bose National Fellow, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, spoke about the fundamental problem in Physics as well as Chemistry and provided an insight about Brownian movement of particles in a diffusing environment.

As part of the event, following technical talks were organised:

• “Science Education during pandemic” by Dr. S. Elumalai, Director, Dr. A.L.M Basic Sciences Development Centre, University of Madras, Chennai.

• “Computing and Artificial Intelligence” by Dr. Vidhya Balasubramanian, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore.

• “Research in Finance – Multidisciplinary Perspectives” by Dr. A. Senthil Kumar, Assistant Professor, Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore.

• “Mixed Method Research – Special Emphasis on Cultural Anchoring” by Dr. Ashavaree Das, Applied Media Division Chair, Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates.

As part of the Annual Research Day, competition on Literature Review Writing and Paper Presentation were organised on Oct. 28 for UG, PG and Ph.D students.

Dr. G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Mysuru, presided. Br. Anantaananda Chaitanya, Director and Br. Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Correspondent of Mysuru campus; Dr. Rekha Bhat, Academic Coordinator and others were present on the occasion.