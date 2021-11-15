Relatives of Ashokapuram resident who died after taking COVID vaccine, stage protest
Relatives of Ashokapuram resident who died after taking COVID vaccine, stage protest

November 15, 2021

Mysuru: Blaming negligence on part of Health officials, relatives of 39-year-old Ashokapuram resident Suresh who died after he was vaccinated for COVID, staged a demonstration  near the mortuary in MMC&RI premises this morning seeking legal action against Health Department officials and payment of adequate compensation.

The protesters said that Suresh, a resident of Ashokapuram sixth cross, who was the lone bread earner of his family, was vaccinated on Nov. 12 during a door to door COVID vaccination drive conducted by the Health Department. But 10 minutes later, blood starting oozing from the mouth and nose of Suresh, following which the health staff who vaccinated him, gave him an injection as first aid treatment.

However, the health condition of Suresh began to deteriorate, following which he was admitted to K.R. Hospital, where he breathed his last yesterday evening, they claimed.

Holding Health Department staff responsible for the death of Suresh, his relatives gathered near the mortuary in MMC&RI premises this morning, where the post-mortem of Suresh was held.

As the protest which was  led by former Mayor Purushottam continued, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, Assistant Commissioner Kamalabai and other officials visited the spot and tried to convince the relatives to withdraw their protest. But the protesters insisted that the Deputy Commissioner visit them and hear their plea.

Later, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham visited the spot and received a memorandum from the protesters. After receiving the memorandum, the DC assured that their demand for appropriate compensation would be considered after going through the necessary procedures.

Following the DC’s assurance, the protesters ended their protest and took the body of Suresh from the mortuary for the conduct of last rites, it is learnt.

Later speaking to press persons, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that he learnt from Health Department officials that the deceased Suresh was suffering from high BP and that he was not taking medicines properly.

Asserting that Suresh’s death cannot be attributed to COVID jab, he said, that, however medical experts are going through the reports following which the exact cause of his death could be ascertained.

Regarding payment of compensation, the DC said that the District Administration would consider payment of compensation under the National Disaster Management Act or any other suitable provisions.

Suresh’s mother Mahadevamma, his sisters Sushma and Samyukta, brothers Madhusudhan and Pradeep and other relatives took part in the protest.

DCP Pradeep Gunti and other Police personnel were present at the protest spot.

