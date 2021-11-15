MP Pratap Simha lashes out at Congress leaders over Bitcoin scam allegations

November 15, 2021

Mysuru: Accusing Congress leaders of resorting to ‘Hit and Run’ tactics over allegations of Bitcoin scam, which they claim to have occurred and have been raising hues and cries on this issue for the past few days, MP Pratap Simha said that Congress leaders must understand that their allegations are just an empty rhetoric.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP office at Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Simha contended that by making false allegations, the Congress leaders are only firing gun shots in the air.

Wondering whether Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who has the experience of presenting a record 13 Budgets, does not know the definitive meaning of the word ‘financial fraud,’ Simha charged that the former CM was merely attempting to malign the BJP Government by resorting to just tweets, with no substantial proof of his (Siddu) allegations.

He also lashed out at Congress leaders such as Randeep Surjewala and Priyank Kharge for making false and baseless allegations against the State Government through press meets, almost on a daily basis.

Pointing out that the alleged ‘Kingpin’ Srikrishna alias Shriki, who has become the talking point in respect of the alleged scam, was arrested when Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister months ago, Simha questioned whether it is right on the part of the Congress leaders to question Bommai, who is the Chief Minister now and the one who ordered the arrest of Shriki.

Dismissing the claims of congress leaders that the Bitcoin scam ran into Rs. 7,000 crore, Simha questioned the Congress leaders on why they have not lodged a formal complaint with the Government in this regard.

Referring to the Claims of the Congress, that Prime Minister Modi came to know of the scam during his visit to America last month, Simha asked whether the Congress leaders had accompanied the PM on his trip to the US.

Rubbishing the Congress allegations of Rs. 7,000 crore scam, as baseless, he said that Shriki, who was arrested in a drugs case last year, was also found to be an international hacker then and the Government took immediate measures to trace all his past deeds. Maintaining that everyone knows that Shriki was an associate of Nalpad, the son of a Congress MLA, Simha warned the Congress leaders against making ‘Hit and Run’ charges against the BJP.

Referring to the recent Congress protests against rising fuel prices, Simha said that PM Modi announced a cut in Excise Duty during Deepavali and subsequently all BJP-ruled States cut down Value-Added Tax (VAT), to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel by over Rs. 12 a litre.

Wondering why the Congress leaders failed to welcome the PM’s decision, the MP questioned why Congress-ruled States had failed to emulate BJP-ruled States in cutting down VAT.

Bommai will lead party in 2023 Assembly Polls

Rubbishing Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s claims that CM Basavaraj Bommai will soon be replaced over Bitcoin scam, Simha said that there was no question of any leadership change and that Bommai would continue to complete the term.

Contending that some disgruntled elements in the party and external forces controlled by the Opposition sought to place hurdles in the functioning of the Government in order to check the growth of Bommai, Simha asserted that Bommai will lead the BJP successfully in the 2023 Assembly Polls.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Party Leaders H.G. Giridhar, Somasundar and others were present at the press meet.