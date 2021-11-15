Co-operation movement has helped in country’s economic growth: H.V. Rajeev
Co-operation movement has helped in country’s economic growth: H.V. Rajeev

November 15, 2021

Mysuru: Maintaining that the Co-operative sector has provided an impetus for the growth of the country’s economy, District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, who is also Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman, observed that Co-operative institutions must work towards expanding the horizons of the sector, especially in rural areas. He was speaking after hoisting the Co-operative Flag as part of All India Co-operative Week organised at Sahakara Bhavan on Chamaraja Double Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that farmers are the backbone of the country, Rajeev opined that rural parts of the country have undergone a big transformation as the Co-operative Movement was fundamental to the social and economic growth of the farming community.

Stressing on the need for engaging new Co-operative Members in the Co-operative Movement, he said that such a measure will help in expanding the activities of the Movement.

District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev addressing the gathering at a programme organised as part of All India Co-operative Week at Sahakara Bhavan on Chamaraja Double Road in city yesterday as MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harishgowda and others look on.

Arguing that Co-operative Movement has a strong base which helps in catering to the requirements of other sectors, he expressed satisfaction that more and more youths are becoming part of the Co-operative Movement.

MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, in his address, said that the Co-operative sector provided him an opportunity to serve in all fields. Underlining the importance of celebrating National Co-operative Week, he said that the Week is celebrated in a symbolic and simple manner due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Legislative Council Polls.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary and to the portrait of Co-operative icon Sannaramanagouda Patil.

However, there was no stage programme due to the Poll Code.

Mysuru District Co-operative Union Directors Bhyrappa and H.S. Prashanth Tatachar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) M. Vishweswaraiah, Manager P.S. Harish, MCDCC Bank CEO G.C. Janardhan, Director M. Kumar, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies G.R. Vijaykumar, Assistant Registrar K.S. Harishkumar, Karnataka Institute of Co-operative Management (KICM) Principal Chandrashekar and others were present.

