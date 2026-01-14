Remarks on Ballari violence: Krishnaraja MLA files plaint against KPCC Spokesperson
News

Remarks on Ballari violence: Krishnaraja MLA files plaint against KPCC Spokesperson

January 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana of making baseless allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the recent Ballari violence, Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa lodged a complaint with State DG & IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem in Bengaluru on Tuesday, seeking legal action against Lakshmana.

In the complaint, Srivatsa said that while addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Jan. 8, Lakshmana had unnecessarily involved Union Home Minister Amit Shah with malicious intent, alleging that he had incited the Ballari violence through another Union Minister, V. Somanna.

“During the press meet, Lakshmana demanded a narco analysis test on V. Somanna and alleged that the Ballari violence erupted only after Shah’s message reached Ballari BJP leaders B. Sriramulu and G. Janardhan Reddy through Somanna.

These charges were made without any basis or evidence and with malafide intent. Such false allegations against Union Ministers are a matter of public concern and can lead to social tensions and discord.

The Police should initiate legal action against Lakshmana for creating fear and disturbance in society by intentionally making baseless statements against responsible Union Ministers,” the complaint said.

Srivatsa was accompanied by MLC Keshavaprasad, former MLC Siddaraju, and BJP media convenor Prakash.

