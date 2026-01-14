Works worth Rs. 25 crore on at Chamundeshwari: GTD

January 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said he has been working tirelessly for the comprehensive development of the Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Chief Minister.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for development works at the lake in Mullur village of the Constituency.

Following the implementation of the Government’s Five Guarantee Schemes, several development works had taken a backseat. With Rs. 25 crore sanctioned under the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds, these projects will now be taken up, he added.

“Several areas in Chamundeshwari face persistent problems. A list of such issues is being prepared on the instructions of the CM, who has assured special grants. I will undertake all development works in Mullur village without any distinction on party lines,” GTD said.

He also appreciated the swift decision taken by CM when he and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah urged the upgradation of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to Greater MCC.

Dr. Yathindra added that CM Siddaramaiah has sanctioned Rs. 2 crore from the Minor Irrigation Department for the development of the lake in Mullur village.

Funds will also be allocated for the development of Raja Kaluve, reflecting the CM’s special focus on Chamundeshwari Constituency. Apart from constituency-related projects, the CM has assured that the personal demands of leaders will also be considered. Above all, he promised special grants for the overall development of Chamundeshwari segment, Dr. Yathindra said.

Special Officer to CM K.N. Vijay, former ZP President K. Marigowda, former ZP members Arun Kumar and Rakesh Papanna, former Taluk Panchayat member G.K. Basavanna, Mymul Director B. Guruswamy and Gram Panchayat President Ramalingachari were present.