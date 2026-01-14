Row over 10-acre land under Hinkal Survey No.155: Heirs refute claims, clarify BJP leader not linked to land

January 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to the controversy over ownership of 10 acres of land under Hinkal Survey No.155 along Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram, the children of the original owner, Ramaiah, have said that BJP leader Dr. Shushrutha Gowda has no stake in the property.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Suresh and R. Mahadev, Ramaiah’s sons, said that although Dr. Shushrutha had close relationship with their family, he was not connected to the land.

The brothers stated that Dr. Shushrutha had proposed an agreement to construct a full-fledged hospital on the land, but the deal did not materialise as the matter was under litigation.

They denied claims that the land belonged to Kuvempu Vidyavardhaka Trust, asserting that it has always been their family property and they are Dalits.

Vested interests spreading false claims

“It is incorrect for certain groups or individuals to spread false propaganda regarding the ownership of this land. On Feb. 3, 1963, the then Tahsildar sanctioned the 10 acres under Hinkal Survey No.155 to our father Ramaiah, who was a Dalit. The RTC is in our father’s name, and the land sketch clearly identifies him as the owner,” they said.

“After the land came under the jurisdiction of the MCC, we obtained the Khata and have been paying taxes regularly. Following our father’s death in 2000, we, as rightful heirs, continued the payments. Later, we applied for a ‘Pauthi Khata,’ which MCC authorities approved after thorough scrutiny of our documents. As Ramaiah’s children, we are now the lawful owners, and all records are in order,” they said.

Matter before Court

The brothers alleged that certain vested interests are spreading false claims to stake a claim on the land. They added that, under pressure from these parties, the MCC temporarily suspended the ‘Pauthi Khata’, and the matter is now before the Court, which is yet to deliver its final ruling. They warned that they may file contempt of court proceedings against those spreading rumours and misinformation.

Mysuru Kannada Vedike President Balakrishna, who also spoke at the press meet, said that Dr. Shushrutha Gowda had offered to build a hospital on the land to benefit the Dalit community. “Some elements who are unaware of the facts are making baseless allegations,” he said. Others present at the press meet included Ravishankar, Purushottam, and several community leaders.