‘Renowned persons Chair have meaning only if held annually’

UoM VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar assures streamlining of Chairs

Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) will make all efforts to see that the Chairs instituted in the names of renowned persons and endowment lectures are streamlined so that they can be held annually, said UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sri M. Mallikarjunaswamy Endowment Lecture 2019 (instituted in the name of former Education Minister, late M. Mallikarjunaswamy) on the topic ‘The Role of Ethics and Integrity in Public Administration’ organised by Department of Studies in Public Administration at B.M. Shri Auditorium, Manasagangothri, here on Tuesday.

Only if the works in the Departments where the Chairs have been instituted in the name of renowned persons are held every year will it have any meaning and impact. Even the endowment lectures in their names should be held at proper time to benefit everyone. The University will work in this direction to see that the efforts of the people who have instituted the Chair and endowments are not wasted, he said.

Gentleman Politician

The topic chosen is very appropriate considering the times we are living in and it is very essential for young, upcoming politicians as people like Mallikarjunaswamy were rare breed of gentleman politicians. He was consecutively elected for four terms from Mandya District’s Malavalli Assembly Constituency from 1957 to 1977. Today’s lecture is a move in that direction to recognise his contribution, he said and added that the presence of both Mallikarjunaswamy’s wife Jayamma Mallikarjunaswamy and son Dr. Shekar in the lecture every time showed their culture and commitment.

Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna said that Mallikarjunaswamy had acquired a BA Honours degree in Economics in 1953. He had established Shanthi First Grade College in Malavalli and served as its Principal.

Mallikarjunaswamy had also served as the member of Senate and Syndicate of University of Mysore and entered politics and rendered invaluable service to the people, he said.

Later, former Prasaranga Director Dr. C. Naganna delivered the Endowment Lecture. UoM Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar, Department of Studies in Public Administration Dean Dr. Mahadev and others were present.

