Student rush to pay exam fees at Bank near Crawford Hall
News

Student rush to pay exam fees at Bank near Crawford Hall

March 3, 2023

Mysore Varsity Registrar clarifies

Mysore/Mysuru: For the last few days, State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Crawford Hall, the administrative building of University of Mysore, has been witnessing a heavy rush of students waiting to pay their exam fees.

The serpentine queue of students raises a question, ‘Why University of Mysore authorities still prefer offline mode of payment, when even a roadside vendor has digital payment facility?’

The answer is: Those students who missed to pay the exam fees online under Unified University College and Management System (UUC&MS) have been provided an opportunity to pay the fees, albeit with penalty, at the bank, on humanitarian grounds after communicating with the Principals of such Colleges. The students have to produce the student copy of the challan at their respective Colleges to appear for the exams.

Recently, Star of Mysore received a letter from a concerned parent from Vijayanagar in city alleging that “The University of Mysore authorities had not cared to resurrect the small system of fee payment when the whole world has gone online, specially when India boasts to be in the forefront.”

 The University authorities should look into this perpetual problem and give some relief to students, parents and bank staff by making all fee payments online, which can happen at the click of a phone, sitting at home. After all, this (University) is the place, we believe technology should be innovated and dissipated, the aggrieved parent explained further in the letter. 

When contacted, UoM  Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. A.P. Gnana Prakash told Star of Mysore,  “The Varsity has online fee payment system under UUC&MS of the Government. Majority of a total about 1.5 lakh students have paid their fees under the system. After exceeding last date to pay the fees, the system automatically stops accepting the fees online. Those students who missed the last date either due to lack of communication or from rural areas were provided opportunity to pay the fees in offline mode, on humanitarian grounds. The queue at bank is of those students. Otherwise, the University has online fee payment system.  We successfully completed even the admissions for various courses in the academic year under UUC&MS.”

