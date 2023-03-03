Property registration in just 5-10 minutes

March 3, 2023

Kaveri-2.0 software available at all Sub-Registrar Offices in three months

Government is in the process of integrating various e-governance initiatives such as Bhoomi, e-Swathu, e-Aasthi, Khajane-II, FRUITS and Sakala.” — R. Ashoka, Revenue Minister

Bengaluru: All types of registration including that of properties, can be done at the click of a mouse soon. After the successful trial of web-based Kaveri-2.0 software, the facility will be made available at all Sub-Registrar Offices across the State in three months, making the property registration process smooth for citizens.

Making this announcement to reporters in Bengaluru yesterday, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that the new software is currently on a dry run in all offices. It was piloted at the Chincholi and Belagavi South Sub-Registrar Offices and it took only seven to ten minutes for the registration process.

Once the dry run is completed, the Government plans to introduce the new system in Ramanagara, Belagavi, Mandya and Mangaluru among other places, before expanding across the State.

Prevents fraudulent deals

“This will prevent multiple registrations of the same property and other fraudulent transactions and relieves the public of the ordeal of waiting at the Sub-Registrar’s Offices for hours or depending on touts,” he explained.

The software is designed in such a way that based on property details and area, it will automatically calculate the fees to be paid by the buyer, which eliminates the role of brokers and touts, the Minister added.

The Department of Stamps and Registration has developed the new software in association with the Centre for Smart Governance, Ashoka said. Under Kaveri 2.0, citizens can upload documents of a property requiring registration and pay stamp duty and other fees online.

“After that, they can select a convenient date and time to visit the Sub-Registrar’s Office of their choice to provide biometric details — signature, photographs and thumb impression — to complete the registration process,” Ashoka explained, likening this to the passport application system.

Documents through online facility

After successful registration, property documents will be sent to the Digilockers of the buyers, who will also receive regular updates via SMS. Property details will automatically get updated in the Khatas (auto-mutation process), Ashoka said. For registration of properties, documents including ‘khatha’, ‘pahani’ (RTC of the land) and survey number, will be made available at Sub-Registrar’s Offices. After registration, the signed documents will go to the owner’s Digilocker.

To put an end to property buyers being duped by conmen, Ashoka said that the Government is in process of integrating various e-Governance initiatives such as Bhoomi, e-Swathu, e-Aasthi, Khajane-II, FRUITS and Sakala.

A call centre has also been set up to create public awareness about the new facility and also assist citizens in the new system, track their application and register their grievances, he said. “This can stop touts misguiding citizens and will also stop scams such as the one a section of officers tried with demand drafts,”he said.

KAVERI 2.0: HOW IT WORKS