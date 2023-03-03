Hassan seat: HDK reaffirms his stand on fielding common JD-S worker

March 3, 2023

MDJA holds interaction, fetes former CM Kumaraswamy

Mysore/Mysuru: The suspense over who will be the JD(S) candidate from Hassan for the coming elections to the State Legislative Assembly deepens, with former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) reiterating his stand over fielding a common worker of the party.

Speaking at an interaction organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Kumaraswamy reaffirmed his decision over Hassan seat (as his sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna, wife of his elder brother and former Minister H.D. Revanna has emerged as a strong contender to contest the election from the same Hassan Constituency currently represented by BJP’s J. Preetham Gowda).

Kumaraswamy said, “There is no question of backtracking from the decision as I have told several times about fielding a common worker of the party in Hassan seat. It’s my responsibility of ensuring victory, as the party will take a suitable decision, so that we can win all the seven Assembly segments in Hassan.”

Acid test

Predicting that the calendar of events of elections may be announced between Mar.20 and 30, Kumaraswamy said, “Like all the political parties, our party too is prepared in a big way. Some are indulging in spreading canards that JD(S) is in ‘Intensive Care Unit’ with barely any strength and it is even difficult for the party to win 10 to 15 seats. Some are on the verge of quitting the party, while two to three leaders may sever ties soon. I won’t give importance to such things, but it is sure that the coming Assembly elections will be an acid test for all the three parties, according to whatever experience I have in politics. It is left for the other leaders to believe it or not.”

No Lingayat card

Kumaraswamy also said, “BJP can’t play Lingayat card again in the elections, as Panchamsali Lingayats are miffed over the way State Government played with their demand to accord 2A category status to the community. Following the outrage, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had been sidelined, is brought to the forefront. Neither Hindutva will favour the party nor the youths, who will stand against them.”

Second list soon

HDK also announced that in another one week, JD(S) will release the second list of candidates for 150 seats, with the candidates yet to be announced for remaining 65 to 70 seats. There are chances of prospective candidates of other parties coming under the influence of ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ and switching side to JD(S), as there is an opportunity to win 120 seats.

Siddharamaiah’s video

Saying that a video of Opposition Party Leader Siddharamaiah insisting on bringing people by doling out Rs. 500 for each has gone viral, HDK questioned what was the necessity to lure people with cash and food, when both the parties have arranged sophisticated vehicles. “Go to villages and take stock of their conditions. I have toured North Karnataka and have written in bold at schools — Thalegondu Mundasu, Manegondu Sandasu (Headgear for head, toilet for home).”

He also spoke about, what he described as unsavoury experience he had to undergo as the CM during JD(S) – Congress Coalition Government, and how the leaders of the grand-old-party ill-treated him.

After the interaction, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar felicitated former CM Kumaraswamy. MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya, Vice-President (City) M.N. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), Vice-President (Rural) Dharmapura Narayan and Secretary (City) P. Rangaswamy were present.