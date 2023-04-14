New software to prevent fraud in land registration

April 14, 2023

Awareness programme on new software Kaveri 2.0

Mysore/Mysuru: Long waits at Sub-Registrar Offices to register properties will now be a thing of the past, as the State Government has launched Kaveri 2.0 software in the last week of March.

“This software helps people complete the pre-registration process while sitting in the comfort of their homes and will only have to visit the Sub-Registrar’s Office for 10 minutes to finish the transaction,” said Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Dr. B.R. Mamatha.

She was speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme on Kaveri 2.0 this morning at Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) Auditorium on Akkamahadevi Road at Vishweshwaranagar. Over 300 builders, developers, advocates, deed writers, realtors and other stakeholders are attending the programme.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Stamps and Registration, Government of Karnataka, in association with Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Mysuru Centre, CREDAI Youth Wing and Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre.

“Kaveri 2.0 is a revolutionary technology that will not only end hassles in property registration but also end the menace of middlemen at Sub-Registrar Offices. Property buyers can upload documents which will be verified by the Sub-Registrar Office concerned and after the verification, buyers can pay stamp duty and registration fees online and schedule the date and time for registration as per their convenience,” Dr. Mamatha explained.

All 260 Sub-Registrar Offices in the State have been connected with the software. “When the public visits the Sub-Registrar’s Offices after the initial processes, the registration process will be completed within 10 minutes. Once done, digitally signed documents will be sent to buyers,” she said.

The software has already undergone user acceptance test and has proved easy to use. “The new software would make the registration process user-friendly by dividing it into three stages of pre-registration, registration and post-registration,” she explained. There is no fee payment in cash anywhere. Fees should be paid through online payment, UPI, credit/debit card, check/DD.

Kaveri 2.0 is designed to be fraud-proof as it prevents impersonation and fraudulent registrations. To avoid any fraudulent transaction, the Kaveri 2.0 software provides for integration of application with many other departmental applications like Bhoomi, e-SWATHU, e-AASTHI, KHAJANE-II, FRUITS and SAKALA, Dr. Mamatha added.

As the software is integrated with all land record-related software, the current status of any property will be known immediately. “There is a system to ensure the condition of the property is checked till the last moment of completion of the registration process,” she said.