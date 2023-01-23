Republic Day Parade: 23 tableaux to roll down Kartavya Path
News, Top Stories

Republic Day Parade: 23 tableaux to roll down Kartavya Path

January 23, 2023

New Delhi: Vibrant tableaux from Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, West Bengal and several other States and Union Territories will roll down the renovated Kartavya Path in New Delhi at the Republic Day (RD) parade on Jan. 26.

Out of 23 tableaux — 17 are from States and Union Territories while six are from other Ministries and Departments — depicting country’s unique cultural history, economic development and social advancement, the Defence Ministry stated in its  official statement.

The theme chosen by several States this year is mostly ‘Nari Shakti,’ along with cultural heritage and other themes. However, Karnataka’s tableau on ‘Nari Shakti’ depicting women power of the State is all set to take part in the RD parade. The West Bengal tableau represents ‘Durga Puja’ in Kolkata and commemorates its inclusion on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage while Assam’s tableau displays the renowned Ahom General Lachit Borphukan as well as cultural icons such as the famed Kamakhya Temple.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching