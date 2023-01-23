C.V. Raman Birth Centenary Award for City Professor
News

C.V. Raman Birth Centenary Award for City Professor

January 23, 2023

Mysuru: Prof. S.R. Niranjana, Distinguished Professor, former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University and Professor of Biotechnology, University of Mysore, was conferred C.V. Raman Birth Centenary Award for the year 2020-2023 for his significant contribution towards development of Science and Technology.

The award was presented to him by Dr. Ada Yunnath, a Nobel Laureate from Israel and Prof. Vijayalakshmi Saxena, President of  Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Maharashtra, recently.

ISCA honoured Prof. Niranjana for his significant and Lifetime contribution to the development of Science and Technology in the country and for his key role in the development of Science and Technology, specifically in the area of “Biological Control, Molecular database for seed-borne pathogens Mycotoxins.”

Prof. Niranjana is a recipient of several awards — Fellow of The National Academy of Sciences, India (FNASc), Fellow of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (FNAAS), Fellow of National Academy of Biological Sciences (FNABS), Fellow of Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Department of Science& Technology, (FKSTA) Government of Karnataka – 2021; Udaipur, Fellow of Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), Denmark — among other honours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching