C.V. Raman Birth Centenary Award for City Professor

January 23, 2023

Mysuru: Prof. S.R. Niranjana, Distinguished Professor, former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University and Professor of Biotechnology, University of Mysore, was conferred C.V. Raman Birth Centenary Award for the year 2020-2023 for his significant contribution towards development of Science and Technology.

The award was presented to him by Dr. Ada Yunnath, a Nobel Laureate from Israel and Prof. Vijayalakshmi Saxena, President of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Maharashtra, recently.

ISCA honoured Prof. Niranjana for his significant and Lifetime contribution to the development of Science and Technology in the country and for his key role in the development of Science and Technology, specifically in the area of “Biological Control, Molecular database for seed-borne pathogens Mycotoxins.”

Prof. Niranjana is a recipient of several awards — Fellow of The National Academy of Sciences, India (FNASc), Fellow of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (FNAAS), Fellow of National Academy of Biological Sciences (FNABS), Fellow of Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Department of Science& Technology, (FKSTA) Government of Karnataka – 2021; Udaipur, Fellow of Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), Denmark — among other honours.