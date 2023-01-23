NSS students remove hyacinth weeds at Kukkarahalli Lake

January 23, 2023

Mysuru: National Service Scheme (NSS) students of Sree Cauvery First Grade College, Mysuru, voluntarily took up the task to clean the Kukkarahalli Lake of water hyacinth and other invasive weeds that have intertwined with each other, thereby choking the lake.

Over 70 NSS volunteers took part in the cleaning drive and cleared the plastic covers, bottles and other non-degradable wastes surrounding the beautiful lake area.

Students were led by Kukkarahalli Ulisi Horata Samithi President Prof. K.M. Jayaramaiah and College Principal Padmavathi. Four bags of wastes were collected during the cleaning drive.