UoM research scholars protest hike in mess fees
News

January 23, 2023

Mysuru: Alleging sudden increase in mess fees at the newly opened hostel for research scholars of University of Mysore at Manasagangothri, the hostel inmates staged a flash protest recently.

The students who gathered in front of the hostel alleged that ‘the monthly mess fees has been increased from Rs. 1,900 to Rs. 2,900. It is exorbitant and the students will be unable to bear it. Hence, the decision should be revoked and the previous mess fees should be collected.’

Currently, the hostel has 130 inmates, but still the basic infrastructural facilities are inadequate. There are neither CCTV cameras. The hostel has been opened in haste without creating any basic infrastructural facilities. Hence, steps should be taken to create the facilities and maintain cleanliness, the protesters demanded.

The Student Welfare Officer visited the protest venue and promised to revert to old mess fees after holding talks with acting VC of the Varsity, prompting the students to call off the protest.

Research scholar Pradeep Mummadi told Star of Mysore “The protest has been withdrawn as the acting VC has promised to revert to old slab of Rs. 1,900 for mess fees, along with taking steps to create basic infrastructural facilities and cleanliness at the hostel.” University of Mysore Research Scholars Association President Nataraj Shivanna and other hostel inmates participated in the protest.

