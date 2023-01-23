Symposium on Radiation Physics held

January 23, 2023

Event receives more research articles on various topics than any other symposiums so far

Mysuru: The Department of Physics, University of Mysore (UoM) and Indian Society for Radiation Physics, had organised a three-day 23rd National Symposium on Radiation Physics from Jan. 19 to 21 at Vijnana Bhavan here.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. D.K. Aswal, Director, Health Safety and Environment Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. He discussed the importance of radiation, its effects on human life. “Radiation is safe as long as it is within the threshold limit of doses. For that case beyond threshold everything in the world can be dangerous,” he noted.

As there is an effect of microgravity along with harmful radiations in outer space, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is using several dosimeters trying to study the effect of radiation on astronauts and cosmonauts.

“In smaller doses, the effect of radiation is completely negligible. Therefore, those who are staying near nuclear reactors and power stations need not fear much about the effects of radiation on their lives,” he opined.

Dr. M.S. Chandrashekara, Symposium Convener and Chairman, Department of Studies in Physics conveyed the importance of symposium theme. “Innovations in Radiation Physics” which reminds one about the importance of the discipline and the necessity to share knowledge, technology and experience across the scientific community,” he said.

He emphasised that radiation physics is a general subject encompassing wide aspects of nature involving the interaction of radiation with matter either in bulk or at microscopic level. Radiation physics is a new subject to emphasise the fact that physics has played an important role in the use of radiation in various fields of human activity such as irradiation to cure cancer, making use of various instruments and medicines indirectly to cure diseases in the medical field, he said.

Use of radiations to sense gas leakage plays an important role in industries. “In agriculture, radiation is used for irradiation of food products and vegetables to have a long shelf life. Several food grains which we use in our daily life are the results of mutation due to radiation, which has become a boon to farmers,” Dr. Chandrashekara noted.

Prof. P. Venkataramaiah, former Vice-Chancellor, Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, presided. In-charge UoM VC Dr. H. Rajashekar, Prof. B.S. Sandhu, President, Indian Society for Radiation Physics, delegates and research scholars from various parts of India were present. The event was anchored by B.K. Namitha, Research Scholar, Physics Department. The symposium received more research articles from all over India on various topics than any other symposiums so far.