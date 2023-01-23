Road in Mysuru named after Rebel Star late Ambarish

January 23, 2023

Mysuru: More than four years after he passed away, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has named a road in city after late actor M.H. Amarnath, popular by the name Ambarish. He passed away in November 2018.

Actress and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, wife of the late actor and her actor-son Abhishek Ambarish unveiled the name board installed at Hebbal Ring Road junction here on Saturday. The MCC has named the 3.5 km-long road that links Kalidasa Road junction (near MLA G.T. Devegowda’s house) in Vijayanagar with Hebbal Ring Road, passing through Abhishek Circle, as ‘Rebel Star Dr. M.H. Ambarish Road.’

Speaking after unveiling the name board, Sumalatha said that her late husband Ambarish had a special place for Mysuru, the city where he was brought up. Maintaining that she was delighted to see a prominent road named after Ambarish in Mysuru, she said she was thankful to MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar and all others for their efforts.

Noting that the dreams of Ambarish to settle down in Mysuru after retirement from cinema and politics has now come true with the naming of a road after him, Sumalatha said that Ambarish, who became popular as ‘Mandyada Gandu’, indeed belonged to all districts of the State.

Recalling the connection that the late actor’s family had with Mysuru, as could be seen by the names — Abhishek Circle, Manchegowdana Koppal, with the actor fondly calling their only son Abhishek as ‘Manchegowda’ and now with a road named after Ambarish — Sumalatha said she is ever indebted to the affection shown by the people to her family.

MLA Nagendra said that the road has been named after late actor Ambarish as suggested by local Corporators. Pointing out that the entire 3.5 km stretch of the road was recently developed at a cost of Rs.6 crore, he said that the name was also approved by the MCC Council.

Actor Abhishek too thanked the MCC for naming the road. Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, Corporators M.U. Subbaiah, K.V. Sridhar, Prema Shankaregowda and Lakshmi Shivanna, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and others were present.

Name Mysuru-Bengaluru Road after Nalwadi

Later, replying to a question on the debates going on with regard to naming the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Mandya MP Sumalatha opined that it is appropriate to name the Highway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Pointing out that she has written a letter to the Government appealing to name the Expressway after Nalwadi, she reiterated that it would be most appropriate to name the Expressway after the erstwhile Mysore ruler in consideration of his enormous contributions to the State.

Replying to a question on whether she had any intention of contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls, Sumalatha said her entry to politics was accidental. Pointing out that with every election, her contest is debated in political circles, she said that she would make her political moves in keeping with the opportunities that come in her way. However, she would advice her supporters to go to the party of their liking, she added.

Replying to another question on whether her son Abhishek would contest the Assembly polls, she said that Abhishek was free to make his own decisions.

Actor Abhishek said though he has no intention of contesting the polls, his name was doing the rounds in Maddur Assembly segment of Mandya district, the hometown of his father Ambarish. But he cannot say anything right now, he noted.