Free entry for girls to Rail Museum tomorrow

Celebrating ‘National Girl Child Day’

Mysuru: On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day on Jan. 24 (Tuesday), South Western Railway (SWR) will be giving ‘Free Entry’ to the Mysuru Rail Museum to all girls with one guardian or parent.

The weekly holiday for public viewing on Tuesday has been cancelled to commemorate the major event.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, celebrates the National Girl Child Day on Jan. 24 every year. The objective of this day is to work towards empowerment of girls in our society and progressively eradicating inequalities faced by them.

The Rail Museum will be kept open from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Eatables are not allowed inside the Museum premises and professional photography using SLR/DSLR cameras will be permitted on payment of prescribed charges, according to a press release from Manjunatha Kanamadi, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager, SWR.