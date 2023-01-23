30 Police teams, sniffer dogs swoop down on ganja peddlers’ houses

January 23, 2023

12 taken into custody, 500 grams ganja seized during early morning raids across city

Mysuru: Following instructions from City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, 30 Police teams, with the help of sniffer dogs, swooped down on the houses of ganja peddlers across the city in the early hours of today and have taken 12 suspected peddlers into custody besides seizing 500 grams of ganja from them.

This is for the first time that the Police are seeking help from sniffer dogs to trace the narcotic substance from the houses of peddlers.

At about 4 am today, over 300 Police personnel from all Police Stations across the city including Sub-Division ACPs, CCB ACP, Traffic ACP, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Crime Detection staff assembled at City Police Commissioner’s Office at Nazarbad, where DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj briefed them on how to conduct raids on the houses of ganja peddlers with the help of sniffer dogs. The Police personnel were then divided into 30 teams to conduct the raids.

The teams then swooped upon the houses of ganja peddlers and on knocking the doors of the houses of peddlers, the sniffer dogs were let into the houses to sniff out the narcotic substance hidden in the house.

Twelve suspected peddlers were brought to Metagalli Police Station, where they were quizzed as to from where they get the narcotic substance and to whom they sell it.

Cases have been registered against the peddlers and the Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, DCP Muthuraj, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the raids were conducted as peddlers had assumed that the Police would catch and fine them only when they are selling the narcotic substance. To make them realise that the Police would arrest them if they are found stocking ganja and other narcotic substances in their houses, the raids were conducted, he added.

Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar, NR Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar, KR Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy, CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Traffic ACP Parashuramappa, personnel from the City Dog Squad and other Police personnel took part in the raid.