RERA Act must for all House Building Co-op. Societies: Joint Secretary

March 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: E. Shivarudrappa, Joint Secretary of Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), has said, ‘Following the pending hearing in the High Court, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act — RERA Act — is applicable to all the House Building Cooperative Societies in the State.’

Shivarudrappa addressed the gathering during one-day workshop for CEOs of House Building Cooperative Societies in the district on ‘The key points of RERA Act applicable for House Building Cooperative Societies’, organised jointly by Karnataka State Co-operative Federation LTd., District Cooperative Federation and Cooperation Department, at a private hotel here on Mar. 21.

Claiming that RERA Act is not applicable to us, 22 House Building Cooperative Societies in the State have moved High Court of Karnataka. While the case is still pending in the Court, the Court has not even pronounced interim order. Though final hearing was scheduled on Mar. 20, it has been deferred. Hence, all the House Building Cooperative Societies in the State must follow RERA Act, said Shivarudrappa.

In the year 2017, a total of 22 House Building Cooperative Societies in the State had moved High Court. Likewise, across the country, 25 House Building Cooperative Societies including Real Estate promoters and companies had moved High Court in their respective States, challenging the applicability of RERA Act. Later, Supreme Court amalgamated all the cases and directed Mumbai High Court to conduct the hearing. The Mumbai High Court quashed all the applications, upholding RERA Act. Even if the disputes rose, provision was made to file the case at High Courts of respective States.

Following the provision, 22 House Building Cooperative Societies in the State have continued to argue the case, added Shivarudrappa.

RERA Act was implemented by Central Government in the year 2016, which is applicable to all the States of the country, except Jammu and Kashmir. In addition to this, State Government too has implemented Karnataka Real Estate (Regulation and Development ) Act in the year 2017, said Shivarudrappa.

Though real estate activities were happening earlier, it lacked significance, due to less demand. As the population increased, the demand for housing also went up, leading to more profits and cheating. To rein in such illegal activities, RERA Act was implemented, with RERA constituted in all the States. Resource persons delivered lectures on various topics during the workshop.

Director of Karnataka State Co-operative Federation Limited Dr. M. B. Manjegowda inaugurated the workshop.

Retired Officer Jayasimha, Director of District Cooperative Federation Prashanth Tatachari, Bhyrappa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) M. Vishweshwaraiah, Manager P.S. Harish, Principal of Karnataka Institute of Cooperative Management (KICM) Chandrashekar and CEOs of Housing Building Cooperative Societies participated in the workshop.

‘6,000 realty projects registered’

Till date, 6,000 real estate projects in the State have been registered with RERA. Besides, 23 House Building Cooperative Societies have also registered with RERA, with highest among them from Mysuru. —E. Shivarudrappa, Joint Secretary, RERA