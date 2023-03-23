Moon not sighted: Ramzan fasting to commence tomorrow

March 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore District Moon Committee, which held a meeting on Wednesday at 6.45 pm at the Office of Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee on Sayyaji Rao Road, has decided to commence Holy Month of Ramzan and fasting from Mar. 24.

During the meeting, which was presided by Sir Khazi of Mysore Hazrath Moulana Mohamed Usman Shariff, information regarding sighting of Moon was collected from various parts of Mysuru district as well as neighbouring districts.

After consulting the Central Moon Committee of the State in Bengaluru, it has been decided to start the Holy Month of Ramzan and fasting from Friday as moon was not sighted across the State.

Hazrath Moulana Md. Zaka ulla Siddiqui, Hazrath Moulana Maqbool Ahmed Nizami, Hazrath Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin, Hazrath Moulana Syed Shah Vali ulla Umri, Moulana Abdus Salam Rizvi, Moulana Inayath ur Rahman Rizvi, Chairman of Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee, who is also the convenor of the Mysore District Moon Committee, Ghayaz Ahmed Akram, Muslim Co-operative Bank Ltd. Director Md. Abdus Salam, social workers Md. Mumtaz Ahmed, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Jamsheed Baig and ex-Corporator Suhail Baig were present. Wakf Officer Mushtaq Ahmed proposed a vote of thanks. Ghayaz Ahmed felicitated Ulemas and dignitaries.