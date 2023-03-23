MUDA gives nod for allotment of 275 CA sites

March 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending months long uncertainty over allotment of CA (Civic Amenities) sites, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) gave nod for allotment of 275 CA sites at the MUDA meeting held here on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the resolutions passed at the meeting, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar said that applications were received from associations and organisations seeking allotment of 55 out of the 169 CA sites for which applications were called recently and for allotment of 220 out of the 350 CA sites earlier.

The MUDA Sub-Committee, after scrutinising the applications, had forwarded them for approval to the Main Committee. After a thorough screening of all the applications received, the MUDA meeting has given nod for allotment of 275 CA sites (220+55), he said adding that the Proceedings Copy will be obtained soon after Ugadi festival following which the allotment process starts without any delay.

Vijayashreepura row

Pointing out that the meeting also discussed Vijayashreepura (located along Hunsur Road) row, Somashekar said that the row has come to an end with the High Court ordering that MUDA has the authority to use its acquired land of the locality for residential purposes.

Noting that 280 houses have already been built in the land, he said that the MUDA will stipulate a fee for issuance of property documents in respect of these built houses, the proposal on which will be submitted to the Government for approval. He further said that 160 vacant sites in Vijayashreepura will be allotted as per rules through auction.

Sites to achievers

Commenting on allotment of category sites to achievers from different fields and National and International awardees, Somashekar said that the concerned departments will be contacted for finding out whether the achievers and awardees own any sites/houses or not, following which the site allocation process for the deserving achievers and awardees will be taken up.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, City Planning Member Sesha, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Marithibbegowda and C.N. Manjegowda, MUDA Members SBM Manju (Corporator), K. Madesh, Lakshmidevi and Naveen Kumar and other officials were present.