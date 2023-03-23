Trimmed poll duration for Karnataka on Guj model?

March 23, 2023

Calendar of time schedule related to Assembly elections likely to be reduced to 32 days

Bengaluru: Like Gujarat Assembly elections held in 2022, when the normal 45-day election calendar was reduced to 32 days, Karnataka that is set to go for elections soon may witness a trimmed calendar.

This news is in circulation as the tenure of 15th Legislative Assembly of Karnataka ends on May 26 and as per the norms, the new Government should be in place within the expiry of the tenure. Keeping this in view, the Election Commission of India prepares the calendar of events related to elections.

The Election Commission of India had been preparing to announce the calendar of events on Mar.27 and complete the election process by mid of May. In this backdrop, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues had cancelled their official programmes.

Due to security reasons, the Election Commission of India was mulling over slashing the period of calendar to 35 – 38 days against the general schedule of 45 days before elections. However, rumours are agog that the announcement of schedule may be deferred further for a few more days, at least till the State tours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mar.25 and Apr.3 are over. It is only after that the election schedule may be announced, believe the political parties.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has instructed various departments to take steps to implement programmes for three more days.

The Congress, BJP and JD(S) have planned mammoth conventions, with PM Modi coming on one-day tour on Mar.25.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also planned State tour on Mar.26, during which he will be participating in Government programmes and public meets at Bidar and Bengaluru.

JD(S) has organised the valedictory of its Pancharatna Yatra at Yeligarahundi, near Uttanahalli on Outer Ring Road of Mysuru on Mar.26.

Congress list soon: DKS

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has said that the first list of candidates of Congress party will be announced soon. He told reporters that the selection of candidates for 120 to 140 Assembly Constituencies have been finalised and the High Command in New Delhi will release the list soon. Candidates will be selected for other Constituencies after the poll schedule is announced.